Dana White has waded into the feud between Conor McGregor and Hasbulla – and he has a word of warning for the former.

If you’ve not been across it, the MMA fighter and the viral sensation have been engaged in a heated back and forth over recent times which took a turn for the worse recently.

While they seemed like ‘frenemies’ before, things escalated after McGregor called the 19-year-old TikTok star a “smelly inbred” in a series of now-deleted tweets.

He tweeted: “I’d love to boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post.

“How much to get him on the volley? I’m gonna make it my mission to score a three pointer with him one day, hon the GAA.”

White, who is president of the UFC, has now issued a word of warning for McGregor.

The 53-year-old is friends with Hasbulla, who suffers from a growth hormone deficiency.

Speaking on the podcast My Mom’s Basement, White said: “Conor better watch himself. If he runs into Hasbulla then he's gonna be in some big trouble!”

Hasbulla, who is friends with McGregor rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, has since replied to McGregor’s threats.

"Hey uncle Dana White and UFC please make it happen,” he wrote. “Let me eat this chicken Conor McGregor. I'm hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother Khabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise!”

Hasbulla added: “I don’t follow bums… I didn’t know someone was running their mouth, @ me next time.



“I have my UFC contract now. If Conor McGregor is really a man… see me in Abu Dhabi. Got smashed by Khabib already. Guess his money from [Floyd] Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention.”

