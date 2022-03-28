When Daniel Kaluuya & H.E.R. walked out onto the Oscars stage in Hollywood, all eyes were on their stunning outfits.

Kaluuya, the British actor who won a supporting actor Oscar last year for Judas and the Black Messiah, wowed in turquoise tuxedo. Meanwhile R&B singer H.E.R. was wearing a stunning yellow dress.

But it was the soundtrack to their entrance that quickly raised some eyebrows - with Toto's 'Africa' played as the stars walked out on stage.

Industry bible The Hollywood Reporter said the 1982 song was "a rather poor choice to introduce two Black presenters:"

Dominic Patten, a senior editor at Deadline, wrote: "WTF? The Oscars just played Toto's 'Africa' when Daniel Kaluuya & H.E.R. walked out to present Best Supporting Actress?"

Sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen agreed, saying: "Toto’s 'Africa' should not be the song for presenters H.E.R. and Daniel Kaluuya to walk out to. Why didn’t they use a song By H.E.R.?"

Another said they hoped the pair had chosen the song themselves, "otherwise that is the cringiest thing in the world".

One fan was convinced that Kaluuya didn't look happy when he realized what song was playing: "Did anybody catch the look on Daniel Kaluuya's face when he heard them play Toto's Africa as two black presenters walked out?!"

Other music choices were almost as bad. Madonna’s 1987 Latin-inspired “La Isla Bonita” was played to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz who was presenting best song from Encanto.

Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield wrote: "So far they've introduced Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. with Toto's 'Africa' and Stephanie Beatriz with 'La Isla Bonita' honestly how the hell is this happening."

This year's Oscar's ceremony was a lively affair. It kicked off with DJ Khaled bursting onto the stage and leaving everyone confused . Jason Momoa burped as he presented the best Oscar for sound design. Hans Zimmer had the coolest acceptance ever, picking up his Oscar in his bathrobe at 2am in the morning in Amsterdam. And there was a super-emotional moment when an ASL translator teared up during Troy Kotsur’s emotional speech.

