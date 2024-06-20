Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports founder, reveals he had cancer in shock announcement

Dave Portnoy has revealed that he previously had cancer and beat it in a shock announcement.

The 47-year-old founder of Barstool Sports confirmed the news while appearing on The Dozen Trivia show on Wednesday (June 19).

He said: “A lot of pressure. This is all that matters. We’ve been waiting for all season.”

Portnoy was wearing a bandage on his neck when he said, off hand: “I have cancer, by the way. No big deal.”

He later took to social media to elaborate a little further, writing: "I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not.”





Portnoy also posted a video of the Barstool crew Bosco and Dan Katz reacting in disbelief to the news.



He also hinted at the news in an episode of the BFFs Pod, when asked about a cut on his neck.

Responding to a question about it from Brianna LaPaglia, he said that it was cancer. However, he did not confirm which form of treatment he received.

Portnoy has become one of the best-known figures in sports media over recent years, and he’s also known for his internet series called 'One Bite Pizza' where he does video reviews of pizza outlets throughout the United States.

The series recently made headlines after an argument between Portnoy and the owner of the Dragon Pizza restauran t in Sommerville, Massachusettes saw the latter branded one of the 'worst humans in history' with the venue being bombarded with negative reviews.

