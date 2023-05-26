David Bowie once had Tina Turner in hysterics with a very rude on stage comment

David Bowie once whispered something NSFW to the late Tina Turner, leaving the superstar in hysterics on stage.

During a gig in Birmingham for her 1985 Private Dancer tour, Bowie joined Turner on stage for the song 'Tonight'. It was then that Bowie was seen mouthing something, which lip readers reportedly interpreted as: "My c**k still hurts."

The late stars shared a close friendship over the years, with Turner once saying he told her he loved her.

At the time, Turner said: "I saw him, he was performing some place in Brussels and I went to see him.

"He was just in a shirt, trousers and a guitar and almost acapella and that was the actual last time I went to his dressing room and said hello and talked about the show.

"I remember the last thing he said. He said, ‘I love you Tina’ and I said ‘I love you, David.'"

Tina Turner - Tonight (with David Bowie) [Live]

It comes after Oprah Winfrey led tributes for the late star, who sadly passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday (24 May) at age 83.



The US host called Turner "a role model not only for me but for the world", in a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram.

"She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life,” she wrote, sharing multiple pictures from their long friendship.

"She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed."

Winfrey continued that she was "grateful" for Turner’s courage and that her freedom from her domestic abuse had been "a clarion call for triumph".

"I’m grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolos and a leather miniskirt," she said.

"She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious. Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends.

"I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best."









