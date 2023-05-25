Actor Angela Bassett, who played Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, has shared an emotional tribute to the 'Proud Mary' singer following her death at the age of 83.

Official social media channels for Turner, who was also known for the hit 'The Best', shared the news on Wednesday evening (May 25), remembering her “boundless passion for life” which “enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars”.

A statement from a representative confirmed the singer “died peacefully” at her home in Switzerland “after a long illness”.

Tributes soon flooded in honouring the musician, with stars such as Mick Jagger, Beyoncé and Diana Ross paying their respects.

In Bassett’s tribute to Turner – born Anna Mae Bullock – on Instagram, the Golden Globe-winning actor said farewell to “a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world”.

She continued: “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion and freedom should look like.

“Her final words to me – for me – were, ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’

“I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.

“So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self.

“And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be "simply the best." Angels sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Others commended Bassett for her words, with fellow actor Amirah Vann saying the tribute was “beautiful”.

Another wrote: “You made me forget there was someone else on screen. You two were born to cross paths and I’m glad we had you to honour her.”

“Beautifully put and powerfully portrayed. There will never be another like her,” commented The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes.

Elsewhere, Turner’s final interview before her passing – to The Guardian as part of its Q&A column – has resurfaced in which she revealed how she would like to be remembered.

“As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms,” she said.

