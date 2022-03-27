Samuel L Jackson was presented with a lifetime achievement award by his old friend Denzel Washington, and it melted everyone's hearts.

The super-sweet moment took place at Friday’s Governors Awards, the honorary arm of the annual Academy Awards.

Washington rattled off details of Jackson’s charitable work, alongside the incredible fact that he’s generated an astonishing $27bn in box office takings. He even repeated the figure to drive the point home.

Receiving the award, Jackson bounded across the stage before the pair embraced in wide bear hugs, rocking together and laughing loudly.

Washington, beaming, slapped Jackson on the back as the Pulp Fiction star put down the award to launch into his acceptance speech, which he began by saying simply: "God damn!"

But as he tried to collect his thoughts, he looked back at Washington and couldn't resist one more hug, putting his head into his chest before returning to the podium.

Jackson went on to thank QT [Quentin Tarantino], his wigmaker, and his wife in his acceptance speech. Quite an eclectic ensemble.

The moment was touching and retweeted thousands of times. One person said: "This moment is so precious," another added: "Brotherhood. That's how we do. We win when our brotha/sista wins."

A huge fan of the pair retweeted the clip saying: "I love these two so much!! I eat up anything they give me. Last night I watched The Equalizer and the day before it was The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Love them forever."

The love doesn't go one-way with Jackson - last year video went viral of him shouting compliments at his neighbors.

The Governors Awards were created in 2009, to boost the honorary awards that didn’t get the coverage they deserved on Oscars night.

There were some other notable moments during the ceremony.

Bill Murray introduced Elaine Page for an honorary Oscar by calling her “the most beautiful, intelligent woman I’ve ever worked with” - she went on to joke she’d been told that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy would introduce her.

It was a sly reference to Amy Schumer’s Oscars idea, which was branded “the worst in history”.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan also shared a photo of the food offering at the event - where every plate featured a slice of smoked salmon … in the shape of an Oscar trophy.