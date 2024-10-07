Ever since Sean “Diddy” Combs became the subject of a seemingly endless slew of criminal allegations, people have been racking the internet, and their brains, for overlooked red flags.

From Eminem lyrics to years-old leaked footage, fans and foes of the disgraced hip-hop mogul have pointed to “evidence” of Diddy’s alleged sinister side.

Now, an interview clip from 2011 has begun doing the rounds on social media, with viewers pointing to the ominously euphemistic nature of some of the former rapper’s comments.

The relaxed-seeming chat, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saw Combs, now 54, sitting next to a teenage Justin Bieber.

The presenter begins by asking the pair how their unlikely friendship came about.

"We've become friends in a strange way, you know," Diddy admits in the segment, to which Bieber interjects that they’re like “Rob and Big” – referencing a noughties reality TV show about a young skateboarder and his bodyguard.

“I mean, to a lot of us he’s like a little brother,” Diddy continues, "He's not afraid to call and ask for advice.”

The pair looked happy and relaxed with one another during the interview which took place 13 years ago (Jimmy Kimmel Live!/ABC)

Then, describing the record industry as a strong family, the then-42-year-old adds of his protégé: “He’s somebody that, you know, we definitely have our arms around and we want to protect him because he’s genuinely a nice person besides his talent. You know, he’s one of the greatest kids that you could ever know."

Kimmel then suggests that Combs might want to treat the baby-faced ‘Baby’ singer to a Bentley, as he did for his own son, to which Bieber replies that he’s already bought him a Lamborghini but it "hasn't arrived yet.”

Asked when the teenager can expect to receive his gift, Diddy responds: “[Justin] had the Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house.

"And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television.

"Everything ain't for everybody."

At the time, it all seemed like playful banter. But now, in light of the sexual abuse allegations, levelled against the producer, the comments have adopted a more menacing tone.

During a press conference last week, attorney Tony Buzbee – who is representing more than 100 alleged victims of sexual assault at the hands of the 54-year-old revealed that half of the alleged victims he is representing are male.

Most shockingly, Buzbee also said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged abuse – with the youngest aged just nine years old.

However, we should stress that there’s no evidence connecting Bieber to the accusations against his erstwhile friend.

Combs was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the announcement that 120 new accusers had stepped forward, the 54-year-old’s lawyer said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

