Singer Doja Cat has lost more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, while actor Noah Schnapp gained almost one million after he shared the pair's private DMs.

The whole debacle began when Doja slid into the DMs of the Stranger Things star to try and get set up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix sci-fi show, told Doja to message him on Instagram, sharing Quinn’s social media profile with the singer.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Schnapp jokingly shared their private DM exchange in a move which appeared to anger Doja who hit back in a live video.

Since the singer’s rant against Schnapp, her social media following appears to have taken a hit, while his has increased.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to UNILAD, which has analysed social media stats data from Social Blade, Schnapp’s Instagram followers leapt from 24.25 million on Wednesday 7th July to 25.17 million as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, over the same time frame, Doja Cat’s Instagram followers fell from 24.34 million to 24.14 million losing just over 200k followers.

In her TIkTok live video berating Schnapp, Doja said: “I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21.”

She added: “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes.

“You’re supposed to, so that you know you’re not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.