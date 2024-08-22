Don Cheadle has awkward reaction after Obama says the 'sequel is usually worse'

Former President Barack Obama took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where gave a speech in front of 50,000 attendees - but there is one awkward camera cut that people are highlighting.

During his speech on Tuesday (August 20), the 63-year-old praised Kamala Harris and he declared she is "ready for the job" as President.

"America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris," he told the crowd of supporters.

Obama also got the chance to have a dig at Former President Donald Trump.



"We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse," he said of the Republican presidential nominee.

The camera often pans to the crowd during speeches and in this instance, it then focuses on actor Don Cheadle - who just so happened to replace Terence Howard as War Machine in Iron Man 2 which was critically panned, and he also starred in the sequel films Space Jam 2 and Rush Hour 2.

Cheadle can be seen slowly clapping his hands as he laughed and smiled.

So a pretty unfortunate edit given what Obama had just said about sequels...

Cheadle first gained attention for his performance in the 1995 film Devil in a Blue Dress and throughout the 90s starred in Boogie Nights, Bulworth and Rosewood.

He was later nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in 2004 for his role as Paul Rusesabagina and additionally won the Academy Award for Best Picture as a co-producer of the 2005 film Crash.

