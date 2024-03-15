Bobbi Althoff and Drake drama continues after she is 'thrown out of' SXSW party

The Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff was reportedly removed from Drake's South by Southwest (SXSW) party after allegedly showing up uninvited.

Althoff and Drake have been the centre of feud speculations ever since their famed interview mysteriously disappeared from YouTube. The interview racked up a staggering 29 million views before being removed just a month later with no explanation.

On 11 March, the rapper's team hosted a private SXSW afterparty following the premiere of Magic City: An American Fantasy, a DreamCrew Entertainment co-production.

Reports suggest that Althoff showed up at the Mayfair Club in Austin, Texas – before security removed her shortly after.

"I have no idea how she got in, because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event," a source told the Daily Mail. "If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t invited – and why she was removed as soon as possible."

Drake himself was not in attendance, but other celebrity guests were said to include Carmelo Anthony, 2 Chainz, TI and Killer Mike.

It comes after the 26-year-old podcaster penned an emotional statement back in February following divorce from her husband Cory.

Alongside a black and white photo of the pair, she wrote: "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to co-parent with such an incredible father and person.

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

Indy100 reached out to Bobbi Althoff's representative for comment

