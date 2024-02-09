Drake's been a busy man this week, making headlines across the world for the most unsuspecting reasons.

Earlier this week, footage spread online showing a man resembling Drake engaging in a sex act. While it has not yet been confirmed whether the man in the video was the Canadian rapper, or a deepfake, it didn't take long for his name to start trending on X/Twitter.

Then came along the news of Bobbi Althoff's divorce from Corey Althoff. And people couldn't ignore the coincidental timing, given longstanding fan speculations that she and Drake had a fling.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Althoff wrote: "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce.

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.



She continued: "While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

So, why has Drake's name been brought into this?

It all started when the rapper appeared on Althoff's podcast, which blew up overnight with millions of views. It became her best episode to date.

The clip was soon removed without reason, leading fans to believe the pair had a falling out. Some baselessly believed there was more to the story.

Interestingly, Corey reportedly listed their separation date as 4 July 2023, the same month Drake was a guest on The Really Good Podcast. A source has since told TMZ that Althoff's "skyrocketing fame and his desire to remain a normie was the main catalyst" for the divorce.

However, despite rumours swirling, attention has been turned back to a post Althoff shared last year on Instagram with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true," Portnoy’s message read at the time, to which Althoff responded: "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true."

