Who is Bobbi Althoff – the host of the 'Really Good Podcast'?

Bobbi Althoff has been taking over social media platforms across the globe lately with her hilariously awkward interviews on her Really Good Podcast.

If you're an avid TikToker, you'll be familiar with the 26-year-old from California and you most likely would have seen snippets of her viral Drake interview that took place in a bed.

But where did it all begin?

Althoff pivoted from parenting influencer to podcaster earlier this year, with her very own Really Good Podcast.

"I got the idea in April to start a podcast," she told Today's Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Justin Sylvester. "I’ve always done this character, which is dry humour. And I was like, I’m just going to bring her along for a podcast."

The mother-of-two said she made a TikTok video saying she would transfer anyone $300 (£235) if they put her in contact with a celebrity.

She has since gone off to interview the likes of Rick Glassman, businessman Mark Cuban and rapper Lil Yachty.

The podcast host also confessed to sliding into Drake's DMs and shooting her shot for him to be a guest and succeeded with over 30 million views on YouTube. Althoff candidly tells him she's never heard any of his music, asks if she's his type and where his child is at that moment.





Drake: “You a th*t, Bobbi" www.youtube.com

She told Cosmopolitan that while she already had an agency for brand deals, she was still "self-funding flights – everything."

However, following the success of the episode, Althoff was approached by celebrity agency WME which manages actors such as Adam Sandler and Ben Affleck.

Speaking about her newfound fame, she defined herself as "more of an entertainer and comedian."

"I’m the worst journalist, and I don’t claim to be one. The podcast is supposed to be entertaining. It’s fun for fans to see my guests in a way that they don’t normally see them."

