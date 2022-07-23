There’s no other way of saying this – Drake has a crush on an Australian maths teacher, and he's shared it with the world.

The rapper left his followers mystified recently after posting a picture of a woman he saw in a restaurant, who had no idea her photo was being taken.

Drake shared an Instagram story from Gigi Restaurant in St Tropez, which featured a candid picture of the woman.

He added the caption: “Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself ‘cause she’s a dime.”

After much speculation, her identity has been confirmed.

According to Saturday Confidential, the woman is a maths teacher called Dearne Cooper from Australia.

Drake caused much speculation with the post Drake/Instagram

The reports state that Cooper was holidaying in St Tropez with her partner Nathan Wynn when her picture was taken, along with their newborn son.

She seemingly had no idea her picture was being taken, let alone shared with Drake’s 117 million Instagram followers.

According to sources, it’s not the first time she’s been in the public eye. She is said to have previously been linked with NRL star Jarryd Hayne in 2006.

The rapper called Cooper a "dime" Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It comes following reports that Drake had been arrested in a club in Stockholm, Sweden – which turned out to be entirely false.

Earlier this month those rumours began to take social media by storm as people believed the musical artist had been taken into custody by Swedish authorities for drug possession.

Drake released new music last month with Honestly, Nevermind, which certainly divided social media.

The Canadian rapper released his seventh studio album less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which featured cover artwork by British artist Damien Hirst.