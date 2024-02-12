Drake's loyalty to 'Swifties' just earned him a huge fortune at Super Bowl

Drake has had an interesting week to say the least, but things ended very nicely for him after earning a huge 7-figure fortune after betting on the Super Bowl and staying loyal to the “Swifties”.

The game played out in dramatic fashion on Sunday (February 11), with the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls with a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP Award for the third time in his career after clocking up 333 throwing yards, two touchdowns and 66 running yards, earning his side the biggest prize of them all.

Drake is well known for placing outlandish sports bets, and he came away a winner once again by winning a huge $1.15million (£910,535) on the Super Bowl.

As the entire world knows by now, Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Drake had a special word of thanks for her legions of fans after putting his faith in them.

Drake said that he “can’t bet against the Swifties” on his Instagram page, before placing the bet.

It worked out pretty well for him too, after the Chiefs claimed the overtime win in dramatic scenes – seeing his staggering $1.15m (£911,000) bet come good.

Sunday’s game served up one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in recent years, sparking huge reaction online.

