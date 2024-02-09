Drake teases x-rated video truth during concert

When Drake started trending online earlier this week, unsuspecting fans thought the rapper had dropped a surprise album. To their horror, they were greeted with an explicit video that seemingly showed him engaging in a sex act.

The rapper has remained quiet about the footage, and it has not yet been confirmed whether the man in the clip (who heavily resembles Drake) is actually him or whether it's a deepfake.

However, on Thursday (8 February) the Canadian 'addressed rumours' during a show at Bridgestone Arena, where he is currently touring alongside J Cole for 'It's All A Blur - Big As The What?' tour.

"I know y’all have been waiting on me to address this, so the rumours are true," he told the audience, adding: "My dad is here tonight!"



Drake continued, "That’s what y’all been waiting on right?" before the crowd erupted into cheers.

Drake has continued to make headlines this week. The nude leak is one thing, but the rapper has also unfortunately found himself in the middle of a completely separate drama: Bobbi Althoff's divorce.

As we know, the rapper sat down with the podcast host last year. The clip instantly blew up and became a viral sensation thanks to Althoff's dry, witty humour.

Strangely, the clip was randomly removed despite racking millions of views. This led fans to believe the pair had a falling out.

For months, fans speculated something more may have gone down.

Last year, Althoff shared an "uncensored DM" with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true," Portnoy’s message read at the time, to which Althoff responded: "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true."

Indy100 reached out to Bobbi Althoff's rep for comment

