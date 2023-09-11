Ed Sheeran fans left ‘heartbroken’ after last minute gig cancellation

Ed Sheeran fans were heartbroken after the singer's concert in Las Vegas was cancelled at the 11th hour due to safety concerns.

The 32-year-old chart-topper announced the disappointing news on his Instagram that he would be unable to play at the Allegiant Stadium.

"I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show," he wrote in the post.



"It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it."

Though he did announce when he would return to perform at the venue next month for the rescheduled show date.

"The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x."











Fans took to the comment section of the post to express their sadness that the show didn't go ahead last minute after turning up to the venue.

One person wrote: "I spent so much to travel here, I still love you Ed. I'm heartbroken I won’t get to see you."

"Ouch.. this hurt my soul! i can’t wait for October i have a feeling you are going to make it unforgettable," another person said.

Someone else added: "I totally understand that things happen, but we bought these tickets a year ago and flew in from Hawaii for this. I’m not sure if we will be able to fly back out here again! Super disappointing."

"I'm sure everyone involved has done everything possible to make the show happen, but sometimes things just won't work... so sorry for you, the people in your team and everyone who came to see your show," a fourth person replied.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Sheeran provided "a little bit more context" as to what caused the gig to be cancelled.

He posted a snippet of an article from The Sunthat detailed how there had been a "flooring problem," where the rubber tiling had become "unstuck" and resulted in the towers slipping by a foot each overnight.

Despite engineers tearing the rig apart and reinforcing the towers, the shifting was still happening and so caused the cancellation.

"It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything," Sheeran said in the new post.





"I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.

"Of course, refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special.

"Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside.

He added: "We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons.

"Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x."

