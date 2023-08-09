Burger fans rush to try Ed Sheeran's new collaboration with major chain

Ed Sheeran's hot sauce Tingly Ted's has been making waves in the foodie circles - and it just got a whole lot better, because now they're collaborating with Honest Burgers on a dish packed with spice.

The singer is famously an Honest Burgers fan (having featured the chain in his 'Put It All On Me' video), and the new addition to their menu, available until 4 September is the perfect homage.

‘Ted’s Halloumi Burger’ brings you the classic Honest beef burger drenched in Tingly Ted’s Xtra Tingly Sauce, as well as British halloumi, American cheese, crispy onions, avocado ranch mayo, lettuce and pickles.

Delicious.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter