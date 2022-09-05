Elon Musk seems to have been taking a break from building electric cars and travelling to Mars to focus on his fledgling standup career – and he’s getting a leg-up from one of the biggest names in the business.

Musk hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2021 and it looks like his comedy ambitions aren’t over yet, as the Tesla CEO has revealed that Chris Rock approached him to open one of his shows.

The news emerged after Social media user @cb_doge, who is a graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation, posted a clip from Musk’s SNL monologue.

The clip in question sees the billionaire say he "reinvented electric cars, and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I would also be a chill, normal dude?"

Musk responded to the post by writing: “[Chris Rock] invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much.”

If the 51-year-old is really serious about pursuing a life on stage, then Rock is certainly one of the best mentors he could wish for.

As well as being one of the most celebrated stars in the game, Rock was part of the biggest showbiz story of the year a while back after he was slapped on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith.

Everyone on the internet had something to say about it, including Musk who shared his own meme in reaction to the seismic event.

It comes after Musk revealed he'd lost over 20 pounds - shortly after he was pictured shirtless and out of shape on a boat.

Musk's announcement comes one month after the Tesla CEO was photographed topless while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The photos led to body-shaming comments, and while fans defended his body but it seems the SpaceX founder seems to have been affected by them.