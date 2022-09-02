Chris Rock has finally opened up about being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars and said the actor is "just as ugly as the rest of us."

While Rock was performing with Dave Chappelle at the M&S Arena in Liverpool for the first night of their multi-date tour, Chappelle asked him about the now infamous slap,

"Did that s*** hurt?" Chappelle inquired.

"Goddam right… the motherf***** hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told," Rock said, unleashing his feelings.

"Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," he added.

Rock also said that he hopes Smith won't "put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe."

In March, Smith angrily got up on the stage at the Academy Awards to slap Rock across the face after he made a distasteful joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

She'd shaved her head due to the condition, and Rock joked that she looked like "GI Jane."

Furious, Smith interrupted the show to give his pal the smack of a lifetime that overshadowed the event.

At the time, Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for his titular role in King Richard that night, did apologise briefly for his "out of line" behaviour on Instagram.

Rock hadn't accepted the apology, it was revealed.

In July, Smith did issue another apology on his YouTube.

"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," he said.

Smith did win Best Actor for his role in King Richard that night, but he did not specifically apologize to Rock.

Insisting that his wife was not the cause of the slap, he went on to say that he made the choice on his own.

"Jada had nothing to do with it; I'm sorry, babe."

Smith further went on to claim that "disappointing people" is his "central trauma."

"It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me, and the work I am trying to do is I am deeply remorseful."

Recently, also addressed the slap controversy at Madison Square Garden in New York City - and he laughed about it.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," he told the crowd.

Rock is slated to perform with Chappelle in London, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, all before returning to the US later this month for more events.

