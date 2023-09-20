The new biography on Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson has claimed that the Tesla, Space X and X/Twitter owner once brought a gun to a recording session of the game Cyberpunk 2077 and asked to be included in a cameo.

The game, which was released in 2020 was infamously hit with a number of technical issues but was still one of the most hyped releases of that particular year and even featured a cameo from Keanu Reeves.

Now it appears that Musk also has an albeit brief cameo in the game, which he was reportedly "obsessed" with. According to Isaacson, Musk turned up at a studio where his then-partner Grimes was recording the voice for the game's popstar character Lizzy Wizzy.

Grimes told Isaacson that Musk appeared at the studio touting a 200-year-old replica flintlock pistol that Musk sleeps with beside his bed. Musk shared a photo of the pistol next to his bed in 2022.

Grimes recounts that "the studio guys were like sweating" but Musk calmed them down by saying he was "was armed but not dangerous."

You would think that this type of intervention might not convince anyone to put Musk in a video game but then again he is one of the richest men in the world and sure enough he did make a small appearance in Cyberpunk.

Or that's at least what gamers think.

In December 2020 CNET reported that an NPC-character that looks very similar to Musk does make an appearance during the game's Corpo intro.

CD Projekt Red





Musk also interacted with the game's official X/Twitter account after it posted that they "had a deal" with him.

This is hardly the first time that Musk has made a cameo in a piece of pop culture having also appeared in the likes of The Simpsons, South Park, Rick and Morty, The Big Bang Theory and even Iron Man 2.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.