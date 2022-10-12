It's no secret that Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is passionate about children.

Over the course of his 51 years of life, Musk has had 10 children with three different women and, often, advocates for reproducing.

"Population collapse is the biggest threat to our world," Musk has recited over and over again on social media.

The population collapse theory suggests that the human population is beginning to decline and will eventually cause the end of human existence unless people begin having more children.

But it seems 10 children may be enough for Musk as he revealed in a recent interview with the Financial Timesthat he doesn't intend to have more.

"I’m pretty sure there are no other babies looming," Musk told FT.

Although the Tesla CEO said he considers himself an "autumn chicken" so, more children could occur so long as he feels he could be a good father to them.

Musk's children include the late Nevada, twins Griffin and Vivian Wilson, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian - all of whom were born to Musk's ex-wife, Justine Musk.

Musk's daughter recently changed her name to reflect her new pronouns and separate herself from her father. According to FT, Musk blames their estranged relationship on "communism".

He also has a son, X AE A-XII, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, with ex-girlfriend Grimes.

Recently, Musk announced he had twins with Neuralink director of operations Shivon Zilis, their names are unknown.

Only time will tell if Musk decides to contribute more children to the Earth's population.

