Elon Musk gives his verdict on the existence of aliens

Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on whether aliens really exist out there in the universe.

The 52-year-old billionaire is CEO of SpaceX, which manufactures and launches rockets into space with the "goal of enabling people to live on other planets," and now he's given his take on whether there is life beyond Earth.

Musk appeared via video link at the International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday (October 5) where his ambition to launch his Starship spacecraft to Mars was discussed, along with what future endeavours into space will look like.

While aliens were also mentioned, Musk said he has seen "no evidence" they exist.

"People often ask me if I’ve seen any evidence of aliens and I unfortunately have seen no evidence of aliens yet," Musk said. "We are the aliens, as far as I can tell."

Musk shared his opinions on the big debate about the existence of aliens Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

He added: "And I think if anyone would know, it would probably be me, and I’ve not seen any evidence of aliens.

"So, what that perhaps suggests is that this tiny candle of consciousness that is humanity is all that exists in a vast darkness, and we should do everything we can to ensure that the candle does not go out."

It's not the first time Musk has discussed this topic as he shared a similar opinion during an interview in April with with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

However, he added that if knew aliens were real he would tweet this information out to the world.

"I'm, you know, very familiar with space stuff," he said. "I’ve seen no evidence of aliens. I would immediately tweet it out.

"That’d be probably the top tweet of all time. 'We found one, guys!' It's the jackpot with some 8billion likes."

Definitely worth keeping an eye on Musk's tweets then, you know, just in case...

Meanwhile, the business magnate has claimed he is in fact an alien himself.

"I keep telling people I’m an alien, but no one believes me," Musk recently tweeted.

