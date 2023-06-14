A 14-year-old boy who has been recruited by SpaceX after being deemed a 'prodigy' has admitted he doesn't feel like he's missing out on his childhood.

Kairan Quazi became Santa Clara University's youngest ever student when he was just 11 years old - and will now be working alongside Elon Musk on the likes of Starlink.

“I don't think it makes sense for someone that's able to take rigorous graduate electives work in a prestigious co-op - I am joining SpaceX as a software engineer", he told ABC 7.

"I don't think it makes sense I would be trapped or that anyone whose abilities are beyond that to be trapped."

