Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson's new interview sounds like a 4am afterparty chat

Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson have sat down for a new interview, and the internet can't stop talking about how reminiscent the conversation is of a 4am chat with a stranger at a party.

AI ending the human race, laughing about Twitter layoffs, and the US government having full access to the social media platform's DMs were just some of the topics on the table.

Musk has also admitted he wants to create the next rival for Microsoft's ChatGPT.

