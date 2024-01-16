Elton John flooded with praise as he achieves coveted EGOT status following Emmys win

After a legendary Glastonbury headline slot and news of his Tammy Faye musical hitting Broadway later this year, iconic musician Sir Elton John has now achieved the rare accolade known as an EGOT, following a win at the 2024 Emmys on Monday night.

Taking its name from the four main US entertainment awards across different disciplines, the title refers to someone who has bagged an Emmy (TV), Grammy (music), Oscar (film) and Tony (theatre) award.

John had already picked up a 'Best Original Score’ Tony for the musical Aida, ‘Best Original Song’ Oscars for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (from The Lion King) and '(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' (from Rocketman), and several Grammy awards – including the ‘Grammy Legend’ gong.

Now he’s just collected the Emmy for the Disney+ concert programme Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

John, who couldn’t make this year’s ceremony due to recovering from knee surgery, said in a statement that he was “incredibly humbled” to be joining the group of EGOT winners.

“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful,” he said.

Fellow EGOT title holder Jennifer Hudson – who joined the list in 2022 – was among those who heaped praise on John online:

So rare is an EGOT that only 18 other people have secured the title alongside John, with other names on the prestigious list including 'All Of Me' singer John Legend, Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg, iconic actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and How To Get Away with Murder actress Viola Davis (who secured EGOT status last year)

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.