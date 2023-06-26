Glastonbury viewers left disappointed by absence in Elton John's headline performance

Elton John performed at Glastonbury last night and people were very excited.

Addressing the huge crowd at the Pyramid stage as he took to the stage, the headline star said: "I never thought I’d play Glastonbury and here I am. It’s a very special and emotional night for me as it may be my last ever show in England, so I better play well and entertain you as you’ve been standing there so long."

Before his performance, there were rumours he would bring out guests to perform with him, and fans wondered if he would bring Britney Spears given they have a song together, Hold Me Closer.

But she was a no-show.

Elton brought out Jacob Lusk as guest number one.



He was followed by Stephen Sanchez as the second guest, and then Brandon Flowers who performed the Britney hit with Elton.

Rina Sawayama was the fourth and final singer that Elton brought out.

People on social media raged about Britney's absence:

You can't satisfy everyone.

