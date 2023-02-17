You've probably been pronouncing Emily Ratajkowski's name all wrong

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed how to say her name properly in a clip that's gone viral across TikTok. And it turns out most of us have been saying it wrong.

While speaking to fashion writer Liana Satenstein for Tory Burch's social media channels, the supermodel said the way to pronounce her surname is "Rat-Ah-Kof-Ska".

"It's the Polish way," she added.

Ratajkowski, who identifies as Polish-Israeli, was born in London before moving to San Diego. "It’s 🐀🐄🎿 everyone! Liana and I are both Eastern European so I was being playful! This is how you say it in polish!" She wrote as a comment.





It comes after comedian Eric Andre shared two nude snaps with nothing but a heart emoji covering his modesty. On the floor lay inside-out clothes, an open bottle of wine, and a glass.

"💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘," he wrote in a caption.

At first, some fans didn't even notice newly single Emrata standing in the background, seemingly taking the photo.

One stunned Instagrammer asked: "Wait is that @emrata in the back?"

Another responded: "OMG I did not even see her!! Thank you and yes it’s definitely her! Damn good job!"









The pair were first spotted together at popular restaurant Sakagura in January, before heading to the Cayman Islands on holiday. On 13 February, Ratajkowski and Andrew were seen sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

In a recent episode of her podcast High Low, Ratajowski offered some insight into how men feel dating a powerful woman, from personal experience.

Speaking with influencer and model Olivia Ponton, Ratajowski, explained how being an "independent woman" can emasculate some men.

"I feel like a lot of men who truly want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it," Ratajowski said.





