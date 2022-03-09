Tuesday, was International Women's Day which prompted many celebrities to share posts celebrating the occasion.

While some people clearly missed the mark in their celebratory posts in honor of the special day (we're looking at you, Piers Morgan) Emily Ratajkowski posted a series of naked photos of herself taken when she was pregnant to mark both International Women's Day and her son’s 1st birthday.

“Happy birthday sly,” the 30-year-old model, captioned the Instagram carousel on Instagram.

In her caption, she also wished herself a happy “birth day”—even though her actual birthday is on June 7—and added, "happy women’s day to all 💓.”

See the stunning photos below:

The first photo shows Ratajkowski lying in a bathtub filled with water as she cradles her baby bump and breasts.

In the second and third photos, the model is also posing nude with one photo of herself standing in a tub and the other being of her sitting in a pink chair.

The final image was an ode to her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, photographed looking so sweet and adorable.

Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their baby boy and first child on March 8, 2021.

The parents tied the knot in February 2018.

"Of course he has a women’s day bday. Hbd Sly and to his mama❤️" read one comment from a fan.

"Wow. Motherhood is beautiful!" another comment read.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Women’s day to such a role model, inspiration & mentor 💕✨"

Ratajkowski has previously said that she was “relieved” to have a son and not a daughter because she worried about how female children are “sexualised”.

In a conversation with Elle, she said that she “initially” wanted a daughter, she was “so relieved” when she realized she was having a son.

She added: “I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved. Because I think that it would bring up — I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later — being sexualized way before puberty and being aware of it.

