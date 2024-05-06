Emma Chamberlain's Met Gala outfit already declared "top 5" of the night

Emma Chamberlain's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala has sent social media into a frenzy as they declare it the best look of the night so far.

Chamberlain, who rose to fame on YouTube, but has since pivoted into true celebrity status, is Vogue's official correspondent for the night for the third year in a row.

She arrived on the red carpet in custom Jean Paul Gaultier, in a dramatic, but on theme look for 'The Garden of Time' dress code.

Emma Chamberlain Getty Images

On Twitter/X fans haven't held back in expressing their love for the look.

One user said it was going to be a "top 5 [look] by the end of the night":

Another called the detailed intricacies of the dress "stunning"

Whilst one user called it "INSANE":

In a video taken before Chamberlain walked the carpet she shared that she was "a little nervous", but judging by the internet's reaction, she had nothing to worry about.

