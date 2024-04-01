Ghostbusters fans can't believe Ernie Hudson's real age

Viewers have shared their surprise after learning Ernie Hudson's real age following his recent appearance on BBC's The One Show.

Hudson discussed his latest role in the new Ghostbusters film (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) with presenters Roman Kemp and Jermaine Jenas alongside his co-stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

The Hollywood legend who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film 40 years ago in 1984 as Winston Zeddemore, and fans couldn't help but notice how young Hudson looks despite the decades that have passed.

While he looks like he hasn't aged a day, Hudson is almost 80 as he turned 78 years of age in December.

People quickly took to social media to compliment Hudson on his youthful appearance - and to ask him what he secret is.

One person wrote: "Watching #theoneshow on BBC1 and wondering how on earth is @ernie_hudson 78 years old? Whats your secret Ernie?"

Ernie Hudson Jr. at the London photocall of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on March 21, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Columbia Pictures

"I see your Lenny Kravitz at 60, and raise you Mr. Ernie Hudson, 78," another person said.

Someone else added: "The next Ghostbusters needs to have then investigate why Ernie Hudson hasn't aged in 40 years."

"Can we all take a minute to appreciate how amazing Ernie Hudson looks? The guy is 78," a fourth person commented.

As well as starring in the original Ghostbusters film, Hudson has reprised his role in the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II.

Then 27 years later in 2016's Ghostbusters reboot, the actor played Uncle Bill Jenkins, before reprising his role as Winston Zeddemore once again for 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

"Fans for 40 years they’ve kept it alive even when there was no Ghostbusters. People got tattoos. They just showed up and kept it going," Hudson told The One Show about the impact the film franchise has had on fans.



"It's almost like stepping into a postcard," he added on working with fellow original Ghostbusters Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd again.

"Bill Murray and Danny, they're brilliant and you never know what to expect and I think we were also excited to meet the new guys who carry on the franchise - these guys are amazing and that was the real blessing."

Meanwhile, Hudson previously opened up about his experience of making the first Ghostbusters film which he described as being "very, very difficult" where he alleged that the studio "selectively pushed him aside."

‘I was the guy who was brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that — and they were all welcoming and inclusive. The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be," he explained on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show last year.

‘So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of it but then very selectively I was pushed aside,

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released in cinemas on March 22.



