'Can we just say how great the BBC is?': Tom Hanks is obsessed with Springwatch

Tom Hanks has confessed his love for Springwatch as he interrupted a segment during The One Show to show his appreciation for British TV.

The actor appeared on the show as a guest, and as hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas announced Springwatch's return, he chimed in to convince viewers to watch for themselves.

"Can we just say how great the BBC is?" the 65-year-old laughed. "You’re not going to get that live every night in the United States...that is just something else."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

