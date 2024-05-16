Singer Ethel Cain has criticised Joe Biden for his arms sale to Israel and has seemingly called for him to be 'assassinated'.

In an Instagram story that featured a post discussing Biden's approval of $1 billion arms deal to Israel, the singer wrote, "we need to bring back assassinations". In another post she tagged Joe Biden's official Instagram account and called him a "b*tch".

Cain then added it feels, "like I'm taking crazy pills living in America in this day and age. Billionaires and politicians should be strung up in the street because what the hell is going on. And we can't even have a revolution because our terroristic military would crush us in a heartbeat if we tried to revolt."

In another Instagram story, Cain called life an "extremely beautiful gift", but added that "everyone housed be able to experience [life] equally." She implored her followers to not "drown under the propaganda and succumb to the apathy" and told them to not "give up!!!! It's hard but it's not hopeless."

Ethel Cain/ Instagram

Cain's message controversially seemed to resonate with a lot of social media users, especially in light of the college protests going on in America.

Cain's hit song American Teenager, described as an "anti-war, anti-patriotism" track, was included in former president Barack Obama's top songs of 2022. The song includes criticism of US gun culture, political disillusionment, and anti-war sentiment.

