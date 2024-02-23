Trump says 'Israel' is the capital of Israel in another alarming speech

Donald Trump has raised more eyebrows and prompted more questions about his cognitive state during a speech on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former president, who is currently campaigning for the 2024 election was speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters’ (NRB) International Christian Media Convention.

However, during his routine lengthy speech, he appeared to become noticeably tired and started to slur his words and become confused by certain facts.

One of the most alarming was when he was talking about Israel and claimed that the capital of the Middle Eastern country is called 'Israel.' Trump likely got confused when trying to recall the decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Other concerning moments saw him struggle to say the word 'evangelical,' spread more misinformation about abortions, praising the January 6th rioters, claiming that he was going to close down the Department of Education and confuse the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia and Hunter Biden's laptop.

