For those who have kept up with Euphoria this season, you'll know Kat Hernandez, played by Barbie Ferreira, is battling her body positivity demons in an honest way.

In episode two, Kat imagines dozens of Instagram models bombarding her to change her confidence by screaming, "love yourself" over and over again. But Kat knows these beauty-standard women have no idea what it's like to feel like an outcast in society.

The frustration Kat is feeling is something everyone can relate to. Although last season we saw Kat's transform into a confident woman by embracing her sexuality, no journey to self-love is linear and Euphoria is not afraid to show that.

“I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time," Ferreira said to Who Wore What.Who Wore What. “Because that just doesn’t exist.”

While the scene is for entertainment purposes, there is a clear metaphor happening. Dozens of thin women, embraced and celebrated by society, not doing the work to create more inclusive communities but demanding that they love themself feels familiar.

In her interview, Ferreira says society makes it difficult to embrace her body as normal.

“Truth be told, there is an extreme limitation to anything I can wear," Ferreira said. “I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it’s still extremely difficult. So I feel for everyone who’s still trying to find things that fit them.”

Between trying to find trendy clothes to wear or wearing the trendy clothes, Ferreira says there is always a comment about what she looks like, “It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top."

Yet, society often labels her as "brave" for choosing to wear trendy clothes- typically marketed toward thin people.

Ferreira's performance this season shows the difficult journey in self-love.

