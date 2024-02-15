Freddie Gibbs appears to respond to explicit viral leak

American rapper Freddie Gibbs appears to have responded after an alleged NSFW leak saw him trending on social media.

With a purported explicit video of Drake recently going viral, it seems that a theme is occurring after Gibbs also found alleged pictures of his most intimate body parts being shared online.

On 14th February, Gibbs began to trend on social media after his former partner, Destini, who goes by the name TheFitMami online, appeared to upload what many believe to be an explicit picture of him on X/Twitter.

The pair’s up-and-down relationship ended after first getting together in 2020. In May 2023, Destini criticised the rapper for ghosting her when she told him she was pregnant.

In a Valentine’s Day post, Destini shared a shockingly explicit picture on X/Twitter, believed to be of her former partner’s rear end.

The caption on the post read: “Spreading love, happy Valentine’s Day.” The post went viral and caused the phrase “Spreadie Gibbs” to trend.

Gibbs appears to have responded to the explicit viral leak, posting a snippet from a song by the hip-hop group Geto Boys called 'Quickie.' The lyrics included the lines, “She wanna lick my b**ty, I guess I better let her”.

Along with the song, he also shared a poster advertising his upcoming comedy show.

While many were shell-shocked by the original tweet, people shared their respect for Gibbs leaning into it and laughing at himself.

“This man is a MENACE,” one person argued. “If you didn't know, now you do. The best way to deal with BS is to lean into that s**t and make it shine hahahaha.”

Another said: “Roll with the punches.”

