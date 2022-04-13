The comedy world is paying tribute to the late Gilbert Gottfried, who has died at the age of 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” a statement shared on Twitter read, announcing the news yesterday.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

They continued: “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

Plenty of stars have remembered the former SNL and Aladdin star on social media, and now people are focusing on his final Instagram post.

As it turns out, the last message on the comedian's social media defended Chris Rock after the incident at the Oscars and included a picture of the pair together.

Posting a throwback of him and Rock, Gottfried wrote: “Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?”

Gottfried was, of course, referring to the events of this year’s Oscars, which saw Smith slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jade Pinkett Smith's hair.

The actress shaved her hair last year after publicly revealing that she has alopecia, a condition that causes thinning hair and balding.

It seems fitting that Gottfried’s last public act was to support a fellow comedian.







Seinfeld star Jason Alexander led tributes to Gottfried after the news of his death broke, tweeting: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift.

"I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

