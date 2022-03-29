'I love it': Jada Pinkett Smith embraces 'this bald head of mine'

Jada Pinkett-Smith spoke about how she "doesn't give two c***s" what people think of her bald head, just days before the Oscars slap that went down in history.

She proudly showed off her alopecia on TikTok and reflected on beauty standards that black women are faced with.

"I always had to do my hair in ways that didn't feel natural to me because I'm trying to play the game," the actress said. "I don't give two c***s what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."

