Dua Lipa shares video of just how hard it was to sit down in Golden Globes dress

Dua Lipa looked sensational in custom Schiaparelli at the Golden Globes, however, as with many of Daniel Roseberry's creations, it wasn't the most practical option.

The singer, who was nominated for her song on the Barbie soundtrack, shared a clip on social media showing just how hard it was to sit down in the creation.

She appeared to slide down her chair as if she were falling to be able to sit comfortably. At least it looked great.

