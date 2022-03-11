Grimes has claimed that Elon Musk “does not live like a billionaire” and often lives “below the poverty line”.

In a Vanity Fair interview, musician Grimes spoke of how she has received criticism for being a “class traitor” given her relationship with a man who is currently the richest person in the world.

Despite her Tesla and SpaceX boss partner being worth an estimated $230 billion, he apparently lives well below his means.

She said he was reluctant to even shell out for a new mattress when they both lived in Los Angeles, despite her side having a hole in it.

She said: “Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house?

“Where the neighbours, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?”

Writer Devin Gordon added: “She is well aware that many see Musk as some embodiment of luxurious excess, and Grimes is here to tell you she f***in’ wishes.”

During the interview, Grimes ended up revealing she has a second child with Musk.

It was discovered when the reporter heard a baby crying during the interview at the singer’s Texas home.

The baby, born via surrogacy in December, is a little girl called Exa Dark Sideræl, or Y for short.

The two babies with Grimes mean Musk has now fathered eight children. Sadly his first child, Nevada Alexander, died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old in 2002.



He then welcomed twins Griffin and Xaiver in 2004, and later triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006.

Musk and Grimes already have a boy who is almost two years old called X Æ A-12, pronounced “X A.I. Archangel” or X for short.

Musk revealed why he has so many kids during a Wall Street Journal virtual event.

“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.

He added that there are many people that believe that the population is growing out of control, but “it’s completely the opposite.”

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” Musk said.

