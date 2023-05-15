Grimes reveals that she accidentally showed Elon Musk's kids an R-Rated movie

Grimes has revealed that she once accidentally showed her young children Uncut Gems, not realising that it was an R-Rated movie.

The singer, real name Claire Elise Boucher, has two children with Elon Musk. Appearing on Julia Fox and Niki Takesh’s podcast, Forbidden Fruits, Grimes said that she had no idea Fox’s film Uncut Gems was not at all suitable for young families.

“I have such a funny story where I was with my kids’ grandma," she said on the podcast.

"And I had no context. My dad was just like, ‘Uncut Gems is a really good movie.’ And yeah, I caused quite a bit of havoc and accidentally showed a bunch of like 12-year-olds Uncut Gems.”

The thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie focuses on Adam Sandler’s character Howard Ratner, who is a jeweler addicted to gambling. Over the course of the film, he attempts to retrieve a valuable black opal while managing relationships with his family and his mistress, played by Fox.





Grimes told Fox: “I just want to say you did an amazing job.”

She also said that “grandma” was there too. Fox added: “Yeah, they definitely were horrified.”

“Not because they hated it, but I think it was the incorrect social group,” Grimes said.

Musk and Grimes have two children together Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post





Grimes and Twitter CEO Elon Musk share a son named X AE A-XII and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. Apparently, they had another option for their daughter’s name, however, the government “won’t recognize” the name they wanted for her - a question mark.

So they’ve decided to just nickname her “Y.”

Y was (semi) introduced to the world last year when Grimes accidentally revealed she had a second child with Musk via surrogate to Vanity Fair.

