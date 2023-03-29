14 of the best Gwyneth Paltrow memes as trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow currently finds herself in the spotlight as she is facing trial over a crash with a man at a ski resort in Park City, Utah back seven years ago.

Terry Sanderson has claimed the actor hurtled into him in a "full body hit" on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016.

He alleges that this resulted in having a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement" that has robbed him of “his enjoyment for life," and is suing Paltrow for $300,000 after originally seeking $3.1 million.

Though Paltrow alleges it was actually Sanderson who crashed into her and is counter-suing him for just one dollar and attorneys' fees.

As this plays out in court, millions have been tuning in to hear the details - and of course like any celebrity trial, it has proven to have some fascinating and bizarre moments, with the internet having a field day.

Meanwhile Paltrow recently came under fire for "glorifying" her "bone broth wellness" routine.

