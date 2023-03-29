14 of the best Gwyneth Paltrow memes as trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow currently finds herself in the spotlight as she is facing trial over a crash with a man at a ski resort in Park City, Utah back seven years ago.
Terry Sanderson has claimed the actor hurtled into him in a "full body hit" on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016.
He alleges that this resulted in having a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement" that has robbed him of “his enjoyment for life," and is suing Paltrow for $300,000 after originally seeking $3.1 million.
Though Paltrow alleges it was actually Sanderson who crashed into her and is counter-suing him for just one dollar and attorneys' fees.
As this plays out in court, millions have been tuning in to hear the details - and of course like any celebrity trial, it has proven to have some fascinating and bizarre moments, with the internet having a field day.
From Paltrow being roasted for her "serial killer look" to wine-tasting and even a brief mention (albeit completely random) mention of Taylor Swift - here are the best memes from the trial so far.
\u201cGwyneth Paltrow looks like she\u2019s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband.\u201d— Jenny Johnson (@Jenny Johnson) 1679519165
\u201cThis Gwyneth Paltrow testimony is like an SNL skit.\u201d— Amee Vanderpool (@Amee Vanderpool) 1679783005
\u201cthis entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White \n\nhttps://t.co/awkZyM5b1i\u201d— T (@T) 1679708921
\u201cGwyneth at this trial is going for the 1980s Deirdre Barlow look.\u201d— Tears of a Clown (@Tears of a Clown) 1679523329
\u201ccast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately\u201d— bravo by betches (@bravo by betches) 1679697036
\u201cIt looks like all of them farted and are blaming it on someone else\u201d— Valley Boys Podcast (@Valley Boys Podcast) 1679795792
\u201cThis man wants to out-Gwyneth Gwyneth and that is a losing game\u201d— Louis Virtel (@Louis Virtel) 1679551862
\u201cGwyneth Paltrow is standing trial for a skiing accident but still her vagina candle crime goes unpunished.\u201d— Rodney Lacroix (@Rodney Lacroix) 1679421096
\u201cNo one has ever looked more like a person on trial for crashing into someone on the slopes of a high end ski resort.\u201d— Luke Barnett (@Luke Barnett) 1679527908
\u201conly Gwyneth Paltrow could pivot from half the internet being furious about her diet of bone broth and coffee, to allegedly skiing into someone and giving them a brain injury\u2026 and somehow come out of it looking iconic\u201d— Louis Staples (@Louis Staples) 1679744459
\u201cWait did Gwyneth Paltrow ski into that man or did that man ski into Gwyneth Paltrow?\u201d— Bitchy Witch (@Bitchy Witch) 1679712153
\u201cMe after I successfully finished explaining how Gwyneth Paltrow seeking $1 in damages during her ski-and-run trial led to being asked what she bought Taylor Swift for Christmas\u201d— Kevin Fallon (@Kevin Fallon) 1679704995
For more information about the trial, read about the 11 strangest moments so far.
Meanwhile Paltrow recently came under fire for "glorifying" her "bone broth wellness" routine.glorifying" her "bone broth wellness" routine.
