Video

Moment Gwyneth Paltrow accuser re-enacts 'blood-curdling scream' in court

The retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow for an alleged hit-and-run skiing accident has re-enacted the 'blood-curdling screams' he heard in court.

Terry Sanderson, who is seeking $300,000 in damages, testified as he admitted recounting the incident 'takes his breath away'.

"It was like someone was out of control and was going to hit a tree and die", he told the court, making the shrieking noise he heard behind him.

"I got hit in my back so hard … it felt like a serious smack."

gwyneth paltrow
