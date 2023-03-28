Moment Gwyneth Paltrow accuser re-enacts 'blood-curdling scream' in court

x
Video
The retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow for an alleged hit-and-run skiing accident has re-enacted the 'blood-curdling screams' he heard in court.
Terry Sanderson, who is seeking $300,000 in damages, testified as he admitted recounting the incident 'takes his breath away'.
"It was like someone was out of control and was going to hit a tree and die", he told the court, making the shrieking noise he heard behind him.
"I got hit in my back so hard … it felt like a serious smack."
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Showbiz