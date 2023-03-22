Gwyneth Paltrow gets roasted for 'serial killer look' as she appears in court

x
Video
Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski trial is well underway, but it's the actor's glasses that have got everyone talking in court.
The wellness guru wore aviator-style metal glasses, which were quickly likened to those worn by serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.
'Not very on brand for Goop', one social media user wrote, while another added: 'I like her serial killer vibe'.
The trial is expected to last eight days, with Paltrow accused of being involved in a hit-and-run ski accident.
She denies the claims.
