What Gwyneth Paltrow whispered to ski crash accuser after winning $1 lawsuit

As Gwyneth Paltrow exited the courtroom following victory against her ski crash accuser Terry Sanderson, she took the opportunity to whisper one last message in his ear.

Mr Sanderson later told reporters that the Goop founder had said: "I wish you well", and that he had responded "Thank you dear".

The retired optometrist had attempted to sue Paltrow over an alleged 2016 'ski crash' in Utah that he claimed left him with brain damage.

Paltrow was awarded $1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters