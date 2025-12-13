Donald Trump, it seems, can’t be asked simple questions about the American people without accusing journalists of being ‘sycophants for the Democrats’ and purposely ‘making things sound bad’.

Trump hitting out at journalists is nothing new – over recent weeks, he’s been slammed for snapping at a female reporter after being asked a simple question about releasing the results of an MRI test and other outbursts at female journalists .

The most recent exchange came on Friday (December 12) in the Oval Office, where Trump took questions from reporters during a bill signing ceremony.

Asking about insurance premiums, a reporter said: “At the end of this year, those extended Obamacare subsidies expire. What’s your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up?”

Interrupting, Trump said: “Well, don’t make it sound so bad.”

He added: “Because, obviously, you’re a sycophant for Democrats. You’re obviously a provider of bad news for Republicans.”

Hitting out at Obamacare, which he called “horrible health insurance”, Trump said: “I want to see the billions of dollars go to the people, not the insurance companies.

“I want to see the people go out and buy themselves great healthcare. Much better healthcare at very little cost.”

Trump has faced criticism for his responses to journalists over recent times. In November, the president was slammed online for his ‘meltdown’ at a female reporter after being asked a simple question about releasing the results of an MRI test.

Trump was also recently slammed for ‘weird’ remarks about his own press secretary . Bringing up Karoline Leavitt during a speech, Trump told the crowd: “When she goes on television, Fox, they dominate.

“They dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop – bap, bap, bap – like a little machine gun.”

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.