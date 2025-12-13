The ultimate Christmas London event guide for 2025

It's the most wonderful time of the year - December is upon us, and we're ready to get into the festive spirit here in the capital.

With Christmas less than a month away, there is plenty of events happening throughout this month.

Whether it's seeing a Christmas show, having drinks on an Alpine lodge-style rooftop, or enjoying a bottomless brunch, there's a wide variety of things happening to get us all excited for when December 25 comes around.

Here is a rundown of all the cool and exciting events in London that should be on your calendar for December.

26th November - 17th December: Christmas Carols at The Royal Oak – Bethnal Green

Young's Pubs

If you love singing Christmas carols, then head to The Royal Oak on Columbia Road.

The pub is inviting guests to gather around the piano with a mulled wine in hand (or a pint from the pop-up Guinness bar) for live sing-alongs led by a professional singer on Wednesday evenings.

You don't need to make a reservation, but make sure you arrive early to secure a limited space

Plus, entry is free! More information here.





Until 7th January: Christmas cocktails and festive brunch at Electric Shuffle

Electric Shuffle

Looking for some fun and games?

Electric Shuffle has launched its new Christmassy cocktail menu which includes drinks such as Baby, It’s Cold Outside- a mulled cider-style serve, with a choice of Singleton Scotch or Edinburgh Mulled Gin Liqueur, combined with orange peel, cinnamon sticks, and cloves - and Santa Tell Me - Mozart Chocolate Liqueur and Baileys with a kick of Tequila Black.

For the designated driver, Driving Home for Christmas is a punchy non-alcoholic option that blends the sunny citrus of Seedlip Grove with tart cranberry, spiced gingerbread, and a hint of lemon, all complemented by a ginger beer finish.

Feeling peckish? Electric Shuffle also has a two-hour Festive Brunch Social on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in December where there will be a DJ, a bottle of prosecco for every guest, bottomless pizza paddles and an hour at the shuffleboard table.

The brunch is or £45 per person, more information here.





From 15th November: Festive afternoon tea at Lanes of London

Lanes of London

After doing your Christmas shop, why not warm up with Lanes of London’s Festive Afternoon Tea, available from Saturday 15 November.

Expect delicate savouries meet playful patisserie inspired by the magic of Christmas — think edible Santa’s sleighs, Turkey and cranberry bonbons, sparkling presents and holiday candles.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced from £50 per person, including a glass of bubbles, with an option to upgrade to 90 minutes of free-flowing Cava for an additional £25.

Available daily from 15 November, 12pm–4pm at Lanes of London - more information here.





From 26th November – 31st December: Christmas at Backyard Cinema

Backyard Cinema

Celebrating the nation’s most loved festive films, from Elf and Home Alone to Love Actually and The Holiday, this year’s production transforms the movie-going experience into a full-scale theatrical event - a Christmas spectacular that fuses film, music, and live performance into one unforgettable celebration.

Expect festive cabaret, live music, and secret theatrical moments unfolding before the film even begins inside a transformed Victorian warehouse space, this time on Tanner Street, London Bridge.

Guests will get to see world-class vocals, spontaneous performances, and atmospheric bars, all culminating in an unforgettable cinematic finale.

Adult tickets from £26.50 and Child tickets from £17.50.

More information here.





1st – 15th December: Peroni Lifesize Advent Calendar at Daly’s Wine Bar & Beer Hall – The Strand

Peroni

We all love a good Advent calendar, and counting down to December 25, Peroni has joined forces with Daly’s Wine Bar & Beer Hall to launch its very own immersive Lifesize Advent Calendar.

It is set to run from 1st - 15th December, where the festive decks are out in full force and guests who purchase of a pint of Peroni during the fortnight will be offered the chance to open the advent calendar, with a host of luxury prizes up for grabs, from dinner and drinks at Young’s Pubs to a Dolce & Gabbana cafetière, Acqua di Parma fragrance and a trip to Rome.

More information here.









15th, 16th & 17th December - Festive Film screenings at BOXPARK Wembley

BOXPARK

Nothing gets us into the festive spirit like a classic Christmas film, and Boxpark Wembley are screening some of our favourites such as the Polar Express, Home Alone, and Elf.

15th December - Polar Express

16th December - Home Alone

17th December - Elf





20th December: Sleigh All Day Xmas Bottomless Brunch

BOXPARK

Can't beat a bottomless brunch... unless it's a festive bottomless brunch!

Boxpark Shoreditch is getting into the Christmas spirit with games, giveaways, karaoke and dance-off with festive classics, RnB, Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Pop.

Tickets are £42.67 - more information here.

October - March: Apres Bar at London Bridge Rooftop

London Bridge Rooftop

Après Bar is returning to London Bridge Rooftop this year.

Vintage ski meets Alpine lodge rooftop, all complete with cable cars, vintage Alpine decor, and a food & cocktail menu inspired by the slopes.

There's also a beautifully decorated festive pergola, live DJs, and free-flowing mulled wine teapots to your own private cable car booths, plus the place is decked out in vintage ski memorabilia including wooden skis, vintage poles, boots, goggles and photographs.

More information here.

Throughout December: Festive music nights with Moet & Chandon at Sky Garden

Sky Garden

Looking for stunning city skyline views during the festive period?

Sky Garden's Festive Music Nights are here, where you can enjoy champagne-led celebrations in the sky, with Sky Garden’s Moët & Chandon Festive Bar.

The cocktail list highlights include the Imperial Yuzu (Yuzu Marmalade and Ginger Liqueur), the Champagne Mirage (a blend of Havana Club 7 Rum, Tangerine and Caramel Syrup) and the Starlight Serenade (Beefeater Gin and Apricot Liqueur). Each cocktail is finished with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and priced at £17.50, available alongside festive small plates, sharing platters and cheese boards.

Tickets for live music nights start from £16.50, including a glass of mulled wine or cider - more information here.

Throughout December: Get festive at the F1 Arcade

F1 Arcade

The F1 season might be all but over, but you can still go wheel to wheel (on a racing simulator) at F1 Arcade which offers a luxury festive food menu and new Christmas cocktails - perfect for a winter night out or Christmas party

Experience immersive racing simulators where you can experience legendary circuits, along with festive food and cocktails - plus Kids Eat Free over the Christmas period when racing (22nd Dec - 8th Jan)

More information here.

December - January: Christmas at Old Spitalfields Market

Old Spitalfields Market

Pose for a Christmas Pic - Until early January

Children’s Festive Treasure Trail - From 1st December

Carol Singing with The BIG Sing Choir - 6th December, 11am-12.30pm

Santa Saturdays - 6th, 13th & 20th December, 1pm-4pm

Vintage & Charity Shopping - Throughout December

Vinyl Market - 5th & 19th December

Urban Makers Christmas Market - Every Wednesday

Antiques & Vintage Market - Every Thursday

Daily Market, Retailers & Food & Drink Traders - Open daily up to Christmas Eve

It wouldn't be Christmas without a good festive market, and there a plenty of highlights at Old Spitalfields Market this December - here is a list of what you can expect:

