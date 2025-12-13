She’s famously known for not saying a word, instead squeaking her pacifier (or dummy, for the Brits), but Maggie Simpson is set to be voiced by none other than Lindsay Lohan in Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons – and it’s received a mixed reaction from fans.

Lohan, known for starring in films such as Freaky Friday, Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, shared a sneak peek of the episode to social media on Saturday.

In the clip, where Bart and Lisa are aged up, Bart declares he is driving to school, telling Marge: “How am I going to learn not to kill people if you don’t let me practise?”

Maggie is then about to voice her discomfort, before Marge urges her to “rest your voice” because she is “still getting over” laryngitis.

She speaks anyway, telling her mum: “Please, don’t let Bart drive, it’s too scary! He drives so wiggly and everybody honks at us and yells bad words and shows us fingers!”

After this, Marge motions for Bart to hand back the keys.

Some fans aren’t keen on the character development, with one writing that even though the episode isn’t canon, they “genuinely feel like this is a good indicator that the show’s ending soon”:

Another X/Twitter user made the same point:

But others have welcomed the casting and the decision, with one saying it is “unironically, a really good voice for Maggie”:

“I appreciate they’ve kept up the recurring gag of future Maggies not speaking, so much so that it is very weird to see Maggie finally speak,” commented another:

A gag which one person said was “getting OLD”:

And others argued the show should have “let the characters age years ago”:

It’s not the first time that Maggie Simpson has been voiced in the show, as the Season 4 episode “Lisa’s First Word” – despite the title – actually sees Maggie say her first word, “daddy” (voiced by Elizabeth Taylor).

Then, in a post-credits scene for The Simpsons Movie, released in 2007, Maggie takes out her pacifier to ask: “Sequel?”

And sure enough, that is actually happening, with a second Simpsons film dropping in July 2027.

