Sarah Ferguson is convinced Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis bark at her ghost

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she's convinced Queen Elizabeth II's corgis have been 'barking' at her ghost.

Sandy and Muick were given to Sarah (who originally gifted them to the late monarch) after her passing, and they've started exhibiting some rather suspicious behaviour.

"They bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight", she said of the dogs, who love to chase the creatures. "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

