Harry Styles' tour team responds to fan criticism over obstructed views at shows

Harry Styles's team has responded to fan complaints regarding the staging at the singer's 'Together, Together' tour.

Fans in attendance at the first two shows who bought “VIP” floor tickets have taken to social media to express their disappointment after they found their view was obstructed by four 10-feet-tall walkways connecting the huge stage together.

"Imagine paying €350 for an obstructed view," one fan said on TikTok, with a clip showing their obstructed view at the front of the stage.

Another fan similarly posted, "By far the worst stage ever, sorry Harry. We can see the main stage and our side but that's it."

Now, Styles's team has released a statement addressing these concerns, stating that these areas are being "reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible."

“The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle."

“That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows. A small area of the staging in specific floor positions appears to have had a restricted sightline. Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions," the statement read, as per Variety, who also reported that adjustments are expected to be made in the coming days, according to their sources.

Styles is set to tour from May to December 2026, with 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The tour includes record-breaking 12-night run at Wembley Stadium in June, with no other UK shows, and 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and altogether he will perform in seven cities this year.

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