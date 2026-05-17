Harry Styles kicks off 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam - what is the set list?

Harry Styles performed his first show on his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena last night (May 16), where fans were excited and expectantly waiting to see what he had in store.

The start of the tour comes after the singer released his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally back in March.

From May to December 2026 Styles is set to tour, with 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The tour includes record-breaking 12-night run at Wembley Stadium in June, with no other UK shows, and 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and altogether he will perform in seven cities this year.

For those fans who wanted to know what to expect when they hear Styles live - here is a rundown of all the songs he performed on the first night of his tour in order.

Concert-goers and fans of British singer Harry Styles await outside the Johan Cruijff ArenA, ahead of his ten-day concert series and his world tour Together, Together Tour in Amsterdam on May 16, 2026. Ten years after One Direction split up, British singer Harry Styles, who is setting off on tour this May 16, 2026, in Amsterdam with his fourth album, has established himself as one of the world's biggest pop stars, thanks to his stage presence and his embodiment of a new form of masculinity. (P hoto by Joris van Gennip / ANP / AFP via Getty Images / Netherlands OUT

What is the set list?

Are You Listening Yet (KATDO) Golden (Fine Line) Adore You (Fine Line) Watermelon Sugar (Fine Line) Music For a Sushi Restaurant (Harry's House) Taste Back (KATDO) Coming Up Roses (KATDO) Fine Line (Fine Line) American Girls (KATDO) Keep Driving (Harry's House) Ready Steady Go (KATDO) Dance No More (KATDO) Treat People With Kindness (Fine Line) Pop (KATDO) Season 2 Weight Loss (KATDO) Carla’s Song (KATDO), with Satellite outro (Harry's House) Aperture (KATDO)



Encore Matilda (Harry's House) Sign of the Times (Harry Styles) As It Was (Harry's House)

Altogether, Styles sings 10 songs from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., 4 songs from Harry's House, 5 songs from Fine Line, one song from Harry Styles .

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